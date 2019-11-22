Peace Passage Skating Club to compete this weekend at Edmonton Regional Invitational

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Passage Skating Club has competitive skaters on the road this weekend for the Edmonton Regional Invitational.

According to Peace Passage Skating Club Head Coach, Amanda Thomas, the Club has a total of 10 skaters that are taking part in this weekend’s competition.

The Club will have skaters competing in all divisions from Star 1 to Star 5.

Advertisement

In order to prepare for the competitive season, Thomas says all of the skaters have been extensively training since September with five practice sessions a week, along with attending a couple of seminars that aim to improve their skills.

When the Club first started attending this Invitational five years ago, Thomas says they only had three skaters attend but has since grown to 10 and still remain the only club from B.C. to attend this event.

While there will be about 700 skaters taking part in the Invitational, Thomas strongly feels that her skaters will perform very well and expects them to do great things.

The Edmonton Regional Invitational takes place November 22 to the 24 in St. Albert.