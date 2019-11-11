Peace Region and Pine Pass could receive freezing rain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada that says the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass could receive freezing rain Monday and into Tuesday.

Freezing rain that is forecast in the interior could spread to the northeast, including the B.C. Peace River, Pine pass and McGregor this evening and last through Tuesday morning.

The temperature could hit plus three on Monday, but the wind will make things feel more like minus 22. The wind could be gusting from 40 to 60 km/h.

See the full weather statement below.

Issued at 2019-11-11 12:13 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Arctic air entrenched in the central interior combined with a Pacific warm front delivering warm moist air aloft will produce a wintry mix today and Tuesday.

Freezing rain or ice pellets will develop over the central interior this afternoon and spread south this evening to include the South Thompson region and southwest interior highways. Freezing rain and ice pellets are forecast to change to rain or showers Tuesday afternoon as the warm air reaches the surface and brings the temperature above zero.

Freezing rain may spread to the northeast including the B.C. Peace River, Pine pass and McGregor this evening and last through Tuesday morning.

Over the Bulkley Valley region including Smithers, snow or ice pellets will develop near noon. The potential for freezing rain will depend on the position of the warm front and the strength of the warm air aloft.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

The latest status and details on all alerts, including alerts that are not part of your subscription, can be found here: http://www.weather.gc.ca/ warnings/index_e.html