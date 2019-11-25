0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 25, 2019
Peace Region canola and wheat farmers worried as CN Rail strike continues

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canola and wheat farmers across the Peace Region are growing increasingly worried as the strike at CN Rail continues.

According to a report by 1130 News, farmers are hoping the strike will not last too long since the railway is a critical route for wheat and canola on their way to international markets.

B.C. Grain Producers Association President, Rick Kantz says while their harvest can be stored, it is more important to get it moving, so farmers can have it dried at special facilities and get paid.

On top of this strike, Kantz says it has been an already difficult year for farmers as wet weather has delayed the harvest.

According to Kantz, there are approximately 300 farmers in Northern B.C. affected by this situation.

