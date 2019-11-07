Peace Region Regional District Public hearing tonight in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is holding its rescheduled public meeting on the OCP and Zoning Amendment to Bylaw No. 2351 and 2352 2019.

Being held tonight, Thursday, November 7th, 2019, at 7:00 PM at the Taylor Elementary School located at 9808 Birch Avenue E.

The public hearing is to discuss the amendment to the OCP in regards to re-designation a portion of the subject property from Agriculture to Medium Density Rural Residential.

The landowner intends to subdivide the current homesite from the parent property and amalgamate the remainder with a 1/2 section.

The land is not being used by the current owner for agriculture and is selling everything but the homesite. The new owner wants to expand the grazing area for his cattle.

To view the agenda; CLICK HERE