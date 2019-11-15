-4.4 C
Fort St. John
NewsRegional

Peace River Regional District declares state of emergency for agriculture

by: Scott Brooks

on

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Peace River Regional District meeting on Thursday, Board Directors made the decision to call a state of emergency for agriculture.

Since the weather is making it difficult for farmers to harvest their crops, Director for Electoral Area B, Karen Goodings, made the recommendation to the Board that advocates for more support for farmers affected by the weather.

According to Goodings, this is a situation that will not just affect the remainder of 2019 but will also carry over into 2020, which will have large impacts on the local economy.

Goodings says a number of producers have contacted her asking for support beyond crop insurance, as crop insurance only covers a certain amount.

Directors voted to send a letter to the Province asking for support and will be inviting local producers to speak about the issues they are facing at an upcoming emergency Board meeting.

Scott Brooks

