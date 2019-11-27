-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
News

Peace River Regional District gets a seat at the Caribou Leaders Table.

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was shared at the Council Meeting on Monday that Electoral Area E Director Dan Rose was put forward for the seat to the Caribou Leaders table discussions.

After a closed meeting on November 12th, 2019, Council released to the public that the Peace River Regional District requested a letter of support to Premier Horgan regarding the Province’s inaction to be apart of the Caribou Leader’s Table.

Notice 20.1 goes on to state that a letter of support was no longer required.

- Advertisement -

Previous articleTeam Tardi earns berth for 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship
Next articleHilcorp paid $25K fine after worker died on Alaska oil rig

More Articles Like This

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive revision in economic growth in the...
Read more

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors will receive a report regarding...
Read more

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin Lequyer who was reported missing...
Read more

Hilcorp paid $25K fine after worker died on Alaska oil rig

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Hilcorp Energy Co. and one of its drilling contractors have each paid fines of $25,000 or more after a worker died...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv