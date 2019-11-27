Peace River Regional District gets a seat at the Caribou Leaders Table.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was shared at the Council Meeting on Monday that Electoral Area E Director Dan Rose was put forward for the seat to the Caribou Leaders table discussions.

After a closed meeting on November 12th, 2019, Council released to the public that the Peace River Regional District requested a letter of support to Premier Horgan regarding the Province’s inaction to be apart of the Caribou Leader’s Table.

Notice 20.1 goes on to state that a letter of support was no longer required.