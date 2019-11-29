Peace River Regional District offering Grant Services

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is now offering grant writer services in an effort to support community organizations.

The free service is being provided by Adlard Environmental Limited in Charlie Lake. To help not for profit community groups in the region.

A grant writer can help to identify potential funding opportunities, define project goals and budgets, research and submit grant applications.

The PRRD’s Grant Writer Service is a free service for not for profit organizations within the Peace River Regional District.

For the Grant Writing Worksheet; CLICK HERE

For the Grant Writing Newsletter; CLICK HERE