Peace River Regional District reminds residents of Old Fort Evacuation Order

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) would like to remind residents of Fort St. John that areas of the Old Fort are still under Evacuation Order.

Shared to its FB page, the PRRD shared, With areas of the Old Fort under Evacuation Order, means nobody is allowed in these areas due to ongoing safety concerns.

The PRRD is asking residents if they see people or vehicles in the evacuation order area, to contact the Fort St John RCMP by calling 250-787-8100.

