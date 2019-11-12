Peace River Regional District to discuss support for farmers at next Board Meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Poor weather conditions are making it difficult for local farmers and producers as they look to finish harvesting their crops.

Since the weather is making it difficult for farmers to harvest their crops, Director for Electoral Area B, Karen Goodings, will be making a recommendation on Thursday, November 14, at the Peace River Regional District board meeting that the Board advocates for more support for farmers affected by the weather.

Currently, Goodings is waiting for the Ministry of Agriculture with the statistics for our region but says this year has been an “extreme challenge” for farmers and that they will be in need of support.

- Advertisement -

Goodings also says it will be an opportunity for the Regional Board to discuss support requests and possible options for support that will be directed to the Province.