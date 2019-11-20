Pembina Pipeline Corporation receives Canadian Competition Bureau Approval for the Proposed Acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada

CALGARY, AB – Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced that it and Kinder Morgan Canada Limited have received a ‘no-action letter’ from the Canadian Competition Bureau.

This letter confirms that the Commissioner of Competition does not intend to challenge the proposed acquisition by Pembina of Kinder Morgan Canada’s outstanding common equity, by way of a statutory arrangement under the Business Corporations Act.

The receipt of the ‘no-action letter’ satisfies the last material regulatory condition necessary for the completion of the Arrangement. The Arrangement is now expected to close in December 2019, subject to the approval of the Arrangement by the holders of Kinder Morgan.

A special meeting is to be held on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 for Canada’s restricted voting shares and special voting shares. The receipt of the final order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta is scheduled for the same date, the concurrent completion of the sale of the U.S.-regulated Cochin pipeline system from Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Pembina.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the management information circular and a proxy statement of Kinder Morgan Canada dated November 4, 2019.

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada.