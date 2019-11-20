Pembina Pipeline Corporation receives Canadian Competition Bureau Approval for the Proposed Acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada

DONATE TO RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Our goal is to raise $81,000 to support healthcare. With the funds raised through the radiothon, our aim is to respond to the current immediate needs to purchase the following 2 pieces of life-saving equipment to a total of $81,000. Pembina Pipelines have come generously on board as a $20,000 corporate matching partner. Stop by Murray GM this Wednesday to Friday and make a donation in person, or make a donation below.

CALGARY, AB – Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced that it and Kinder Morgan Canada Limited have received a ‘no-action letter’ from the Canadian Competition Bureau.

This letter confirms that the Commissioner of Competition does not intend to challenge the proposed acquisition by Pembina of Kinder Morgan Canada’s outstanding common equity, by way of a statutory arrangement under the Business Corporations Act.

The receipt of the ‘no-action letter’ satisfies the last material regulatory condition necessary for the completion of the Arrangement. The Arrangement is now expected to close in December 2019, subject to the approval of the Arrangement by the holders of Kinder Morgan.

Advertisement

A special meeting is to be held on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 for Canada’s restricted voting shares and special voting shares. The receipt of the final order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta is scheduled for the same date, the concurrent completion of the sale of the U.S.-regulated Cochin pipeline system from Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Pembina.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the management information circular and a proxy statement of Kinder Morgan Canada dated November 4, 2019.

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print
Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves
All Posts »