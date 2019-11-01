3.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The corporate logo of Pembina.
Home Energy News Pembina to make pipeline expansions to accommodate increased activity in the Montney
Energy NewsNewsRegional

Pembina to make pipeline expansions to accommodate increased activity in the Montney

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pembina has approved the first stage of an additional expansion of the Peace Pipeline system.

According to Pembina, this expansion will add additional capacity in the northwest Alberta to Gordondale, Alberta corridor to accommodate increased activity in the Montney and, in conjunction with previously announced expansions, largely completes product segregation across the system.

This expansion has an estimated cost of approximately $100 million and is supported by 10-year contracts with predominantly investment grade counterparties under significant take-or-pay provisions.

The company says the expansion is anticipated to be placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and environmental approvals.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTickets now on sale for 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge

RECENT STORIES

News

Province seeks input on creating good jobs, more opportunities with CleanBC

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is inviting British Columbians to give input on the wide range of training and...
Read more
News

Bert Ambrose Students create Remembrance Day Window Display for local business

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Budding Graphic Design Artists from Bert Ambrose Elementary School were busy for one week...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John reporting emergency water shut-off for 104 Ave between 92 & 96 Street

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Water service has been restored. FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

City of Fort St John reporting emergency water shut-off for 104...

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Water service has been restored. FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As of 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host Peace River Royals this Sunday

Tidewater Midstream closes acquisition of Prince George light oil refinery

Zimmer disappointed to hear news of Encana’s move to the United...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.