Pembina to make pipeline expansions to accommodate increased activity in the Montney

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pembina has approved the first stage of an additional expansion of the Peace Pipeline system.

According to Pembina, this expansion will add additional capacity in the northwest Alberta to Gordondale, Alberta corridor to accommodate increased activity in the Montney and, in conjunction with previously announced expansions, largely completes product segregation across the system.

This expansion has an estimated cost of approximately $100 million and is supported by 10-year contracts with predominantly investment grade counterparties under significant take-or-pay provisions.

The company says the expansion is anticipated to be placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory and environmental approvals.