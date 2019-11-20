Pet Pictures with Santa and Family Portraits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC SPCA North Peace Branch and the Scotia Bank are partnering up to host pet pictures with Santa and family portrait sessions.

The photo sessions contain four to six images and will be supplied on a USB drive for you to take home and make your own prints.

Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, pictures will be captured by Sparked Soul Photography

Saturday, November 30th, 2019, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, pictures will be captured by Blushin Photography

To book your appointment to participate in getting pictures, contact cbuchamer@spca.bc.ca or the BC SPCA North Peace Branch – Fort St. John

To view the event page; CLICK HERE