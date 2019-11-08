-7 C
PETRONAS Canada donates $50,000 to United Way of Northern B.C.

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – PETRONAS Canada presented the United Way of Northern B.C. with a $50,000 donation on November 6.

According to Mahvish Parvez, of the United Way of Northern B.C., the money will go toward the pillar ‘From Poverty to Possibility’ to be allocated to the Northeast, particularly Fort St. John.

Parvez says the donation will enable the United Way of Northern B.C. to help those struggling to attain financial stability and provide access to local organizations working to eradicate hunger, homelessness and enhance employability.

“We are very thankful for PETRONAS Canada’s generosity with this donation. This amount will enable us to fill the funding gaps and assist even more individuals and families living an
impoverished life. PETRONAS Canada’s community‐mindedness commendable ‐ the staff of Fort St. John office regularly volunteer for our Day of Caring initiative as well.”

The United Way says it positively affects 1 in 3 people through their impact work in the region; empowering other non‐profit agencies and advocating the unique needs of the Northern B.C. region.

For more information on the United Way of Northern B.C., you can visit unitedwaynbc.ca.

Scott Brooks
