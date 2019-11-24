Phoenix Volunteer Club Hosts 3rd Annual Family Fun Carnival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Saturday, November 23rd from 11 am – 3 pm, the Phoenix Volunteer Club hosted their third annual Family Fun Carnival.

The cheerful volunteers really made an impression, as they stood out in their bright green t-shirts and made sure the kids felt welcome and stayed safe while having a blast.

There were countless smiling faces as kids scurried from one game to another, collecting tickets and earning prizes. There was also face painting, a concession selling snow cones and a variety of vendors to be enjoyed at the Carnival.

All proceeds made from the $3 entry fees, as well as concession sales, went back to the Phoenix Volunteer Club so they can continue organizing generous acts of kindness throughout the community.

For example, the Club, teams up with the Women’s Resource Center to put together Christmas Hampers, ultimately helping those who need it to have the Christmas they deserve.

The volunteers also have other programs going such as “Sandwiches for the Homeless,” which is yet another event that does not get nearly enough recognition.

To make all this hard work even more impressive, members of the Phoenix Club are all members of the Peace Region who invite their family and friends to also generously volunteer their time to help out.

Be sure to follow future events by checking out the Phoenix Volunteer Club on Facebook.