NewsRegional

Pouce Coupe Bridge on Highway 49 to open Sunday night

By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro provides PRRD with an update on north bank fish habitat enhancement work

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has provided the Peace River Regional District with an update...
Read more
Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data

VICTORIA — Oil and gas companies in British Columbia would be forced by law to reveal how gas prices...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting...
Read more

UPDATE – The Bridge opened to single-lane traffic early Monday morning.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Pouce Coupe Bridge on Highway 49 will be open to single-lane alternating traffic starting late Sunday night.

Early Saturday morning a tanker truck caught fire on the Pouce Coupe Bridge.  According to the Ministry of Environment, the truck was hauling oil and was involved in a collision while crossing the bridge.  The truck was completely destroyed, but engineers believe the bridge is still in good enough shape to open it to single-lane traffic.

- Advertisement -

 

The bridge should be open late Sunday night.  For updates on area roads, including when the bridge will open, visit www.drivebc.ca.

Dawson Creek Fire Department, the RCMP and an Environmental Emergency Response Officer (EERO) attended the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The tanker truck was removed from the Pouce Coupe bridge Saturday afternoon under a directive from Transport Canada. An estimated 40,000 litres of crude oil was lost. However, the majority of the product was likely consumed during the truck fire.

An absorbent boom was placed across the Pouce Coupe River to catch product that is migrating downstream from rip-wrap underneath the bridge. The environmental contractor, hired by the trucking company, took background, source and downstream water samples and installed wildlife deterrents to keep wildfire away from the incident site.

RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Help us raise funds for the FSJ Hospital Foundation this Wednesday to Friday at Murray GM.

SEE CURRENT DONATIONS
DONATE ONLINE
Previous articleFort St John Huskies shutout North Peace Navigators at home on Sunday
Next articleSalvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign starts November 18th to December 24th
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

B.C. introduces gas price transparency law forcing companies to reveal data

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Oil and gas companies in British Columbia would be forced by law to reveal how gas prices are set in the province...
Read more

Clarifications and corrections made to renderings for 100 Street Charrette

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Council was presented...
Read more

BC Hydro forecasting normal reservoir operations this winter

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is forecasting normal operating conditions at most of its reservoirs despite reduced reservoir inflows in spring and...
Read more

Crash and fuel spill from tanker carrying crude prompts B.C. ministry monitoring

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — A tanker truck that crashed and burned over the weekend near the B.C.-Alberta boundary was carrying 40,000 litres of crude oil. The Ministry...
Read more
- Advertisement -
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv