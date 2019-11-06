-11.6 C
Source Pouce Coupe Fire Department
Pouce Coupe Fire Department respond to vehicle fire on Tuesday night

Scott Brooks

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – The Pouce Coupe Fire Department responded to a call on Tuesday night, November 5, regarding a vehicle fire.

According to the Fire Department, at around 9:00 p.m., crews were called to the pullout area at Gumbo Gulch for a tractor-trailer that was fully engulfed in flames.

The Fire Department had crews working in frigid temperatures for hours to stop the blaze.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire with more than half the manpower of the Fire Department and used the resources of the Command Unit, the Tender, and Engine #2 in response to the fire.

Scott Brooks
