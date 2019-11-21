Province implements changes to the Building and Plumbing Code

DONATE TO RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Our goal is to raise $81,000 to support healthcare. With the funds raised through the radiothon, our aim is to respond to the current immediate needs to purchase the following 2 pieces of life-saving equipment to a total of $81,000. Pembina Pipelines have come generously on board as a $20,000 corporate matching partner. Stop by Murray GM this Wednesday to Friday and make a donation in person, or make a donation below.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it is implementing changes to the Building and Plumbing Code.

According to the Government, the changes will support innovative construction methods to help build more affordable homes faster, while enhancing building standards for energy efficiency and safety for British Columbians.  

One of the changes to the building code enables local governments to allow 12-storey tall wood buildings, up from the previous limit of six storeys. Thirteen communities have signed on to be early adopters of tall wood buildings using mass timber technology.

Advertisement

Another change includes new regulations for secondary suites that will require fire separations between residences to improve safety for everyone in the homes.

For more information regarding the changes, you can visit bccodes.ca.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print
Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
All Posts »