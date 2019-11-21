Province implements changes to the Building and Plumbing Code

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it is implementing changes to the Building and Plumbing Code.

According to the Government, the changes will support innovative construction methods to help build more affordable homes faster, while enhancing building standards for energy efficiency and safety for British Columbians.

One of the changes to the building code enables local governments to allow 12-storey tall wood buildings, up from the previous limit of six storeys. Thirteen communities have signed on to be early adopters of tall wood buildings using mass timber technology.

Advertisement

Another change includes new regulations for secondary suites that will require fire separations between residences to improve safety for everyone in the homes.

For more information regarding the changes, you can visit bccodes.ca.