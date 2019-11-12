NewsRegional

Province introduces changes to real estate to better protect British Columbians

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep weekend road series in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 14...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

VANCOUVER — As cabinet ministers broker urgent meetings over rail blockades in support of hereditary chiefs in northern British...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Team Canada places fourth overall at 2020 PBR Global Cup USA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner of Fort St. John, and his team, Team...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced that it is introducing changes to real estate to better protect British Columbians and combat money laundering.

According to the Government, residents can now buy and sell their homes with renewed confidence and protection as the B.C. Financial Services Authority takes its first steps toward becoming the single regulator for real estate.

Minister of Finance, Carole James, says the new legislation will give people the assurance they deserve while continuing to create world-leading protection against money laundering and other criminal activity in the province’s real estate sector.

- Advertisement -

Creating a single regulator was one of the central recommendations from Dan Perrin’s Real Estate Regulatory Structure Review in September 2018 and was echoed in the Expert Panel on Money Laundering Report in May 2019.

For more information, you can visit bcfsa.ca.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleProvince provides over $500,000 in Community Gaming Grants to support Northeast BC not-for-profit organizations
Next articleInquiry questions competition in B.C. gas market as prices still unexplained

More Articles Like This

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — As cabinet ministers broker urgent meetings over rail blockades in support of hereditary chiefs in northern British Columbia, a series of negotiations...
Read more

Ottawa eases speed restrictions imposed after Saskatchewan derailment

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Transport Minister Marc Garneau is easing speed restrictions placed on certain trains following a derailment in Saskatchewan earlier this month that spilled...
Read more

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Here is...
Read more

Wrapping Up the 2020 High on Ice Festival!

News Tiffany Phelan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Sunday, February 16th, citizens of FSJ proved yet again that we're tougher than the harsh weather which tends...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv