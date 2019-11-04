Province launches more online tools for Hunters and Guide Outfitters

VICTORIA, B.C. – Hunters and guide outfitters can now file more reports online through B.C. Hunting Online.

Guide outfitters can complete and submit guide outfitter reports using B.C. Hunting Online by logging into their fish and wildlife ID profiles. Upon submission, a copy of the guide outfitter report will be automatically sent to the guided hunter’s fish and wildlife profile and stored in a database.

“These changes are an important step toward meeting our commitment to improve services for rural British Columbians,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The expansion of online services for hunters and guide outfitters simplifies processes and helps avoid cumbersome paperwork.”

The information recorded on the form can be submitted online within 30 days after a hunt concludes. For those with a limited internet connection, mail will continue to be an option up to 30 days after a hunt concludes. A guide outfitter can designate an agent to submit this report.

For those with limited internet access in the field, a hard copy form can be used. The form is available here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/sports-recreation-arts-and-culture/outdoor-recreation/fishing-and-hunting/hunting/2019_guide_report_form_approved.pdf

Hunters can submit permit to accompany reports through BC Hunting Online or at a FrontCounter BC office. Reporting requirements now include harvest date and species licence number, unless exempt. Paper permit to accompany reports are no longer accepted.

Royalty payments for reports can be paid through the BC Hunting Online portal, or in person at a Service BC or FrontCounter BC office.

Guiding territory certificate applications, including renewals, transfers and notice of change to control of a corporation, can be completed through BC Hunting online or in person at any FrontCounter BC office. Amendments to existing applications or certificates need to be made through FrontCounter BC.