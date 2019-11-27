-11 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Province launches new course to offer support for Indigenous parents

By Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has released a free online course for Indigenous parents...
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has released a free online course for Indigenous parents who are going through separation or divorce that can help them make decisions in the best interests of their children.

According to the Government, the new course, Parenting After Separation, offers Indigenous Families information about how they can honour their children while working through challenges like determining parenting time and child support.

The Province says the course responds to an identified need for an accessible online course that reflects Indigenous peoples’ history and cultural perspectives.

It features messages and advice from Elders, activities and quizzes, and can be completed at each learner’s convenience over three to four hours.

The course can be accessed as video, audio-only or text-only.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.

