Province moves forward with leaders’ table on caribou recovery in the Peace

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be moving forward with a leaders’ table on caribou recovery in the Peace.

On Wednesday, Premier John Horgan met with Chief Ken Cameron of the Saulteau First Nations and Chief Roland Willson of the West Moberly First Nations to discuss moving forward with a leaders’ table to support the recovery of the endangered southern mountain caribou, while maintaining the social and economic well-being of communities.

According to the Government, the leaders’ table will build on the work initiated by Minister Doug Donaldson and staff with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The leaders’ table will discuss next steps in moving forward in caribou recovery and will include mayors and a representative of the Peace River Regional District.

A meeting date has yet to be announced.