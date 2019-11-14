-5.4 C
Fort St. John
The Taylor Bridge. File photo.
Province moving forward with plans for aging Taylor Bridge

by: Scott Brooks

on

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Province has announced that it is moving forward with plans to find long-term solutions for the aging Taylor Bridge.

Given the Taylor Bridge’s importance in moving people and goods in northeastern B.C., the Government says they are actively working on a long-term plan for the bridge with the goal of ensuring a crossing that will serve the region for decades to come.

To prepare options for consideration, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will undertake in-field geotechnical, hydrotechnical and environmental investigations.

According to the Government, current traffic volume on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John is approximately 7,500 vehicles per day, 30 percent of which is commercial vehicle traffic.

Consultations with First Nations and public engagement sessions for input regarding potential options will begin in the Spring of 2020.

