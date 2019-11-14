Province of BC to enforce stricter rules surrounding youth and vaping

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be implementing stricter rules surrounding youth and vaping.

According to the Government, the stricter rules will restrict vapour product access, flavours, nicotine content, packaging and advertising, and intends to increase taxes on vapour products, to protect youth from risks associated with vaping.

The new regulations are also said to restrict the amount of nicotine in vapour pods and liquid to 20mg/ml and will require plain packaging for vapour products that include health warnings.

The Province says the regulations will come into force in spring 2020, following stakeholder engagement.

The regulations will be supported by a youth-led anti-vaping social media campaign to de-normalize vaping.

For more information on youth and vaping, you can visit the Province’s website.