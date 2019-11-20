Province offering Training and Education Savings Grant to eligible students

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is reminding parents and guardians to register their child for the B.C. Training and Education Savings Grant.

According to the Ministry of Education, your child may be eligible to receive $1,200 for a Registered Education Savings Plan and is eligible for B.C. residents between the ages of six and nine.

The Government says students can use the money, from the RESP account, to pay for their education expenses in an apprenticeship program, a trade school, college, or university.

The Canadian Government also offers eligible families with modest incomes up to $2,000 for each child’s RESP from the Canada Learning Bond.

They will also match parents’ contributions to a personal RESP up to $7,200 per child.

For more information on the Training and Education Savings Grant, you can visit the Province’s website.