0.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province proclaims November 1-7 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week
NewsRegional

Province proclaims November 1-7 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is proclaiming the first-ever Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

Taking place from November 1 to 7, the Government says Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is a good reminder for residents to prevent the buildup of the potentially deadly gas in their homes and workplaces.

Carbon monoxide is known as “the silent killer” because it is an invisible, tasteless and odourless gas that can cause serious harm or death.

Carbon monoxide is produced when fuels such as propane, gasoline, natural gas, heating oil or wood do not burn completely in fuel-burning appliances and devices.

According to the BC Coroners Service, there were 119 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in the province between 2008 and 2017.

For more information on how to protect yourself from carbon monoxide, you can visit the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Be an Angel Gala
Next articleAlaska Highway closed at the Becker Hill Road

RECENT STORIES

News

Alaska Highway closed at the Becker Hill Road

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions at the Becker Hill Road. The closure...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Be an Angel Gala

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend's Fundraising Gala for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is a sold-out...
Read more
News

Success for ‘Trick or Eat’ Food Drive

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Interact Club and the North Peace Secondary School 's 'Girls...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

City staff make an apology for removing graveyard marking

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A graveyard marker that was recently removed from a burial plot has been returned to its site and staff...

Moose Talks

Fort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two...

Great start for local senior riders at Canadian Finals Rodeo

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.