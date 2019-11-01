Province proclaims November 1-7 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is proclaiming the first-ever Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

Taking place from November 1 to 7, the Government says Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is a good reminder for residents to prevent the buildup of the potentially deadly gas in their homes and workplaces.

Carbon monoxide is known as “the silent killer” because it is an invisible, tasteless and odourless gas that can cause serious harm or death.

Carbon monoxide is produced when fuels such as propane, gasoline, natural gas, heating oil or wood do not burn completely in fuel-burning appliances and devices.

According to the BC Coroners Service, there were 119 carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in the province between 2008 and 2017.

For more information on how to protect yourself from carbon monoxide, you can visit the Province’s website.