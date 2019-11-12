Province provides over $500,000 in Community Gaming Grants to support Northeast BC not-for-profit organizations

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it is supporting not-for-profit organizations across the Province with $45.3 million in Community Gaming Grants.

Out of that $45.3 million in Community Gaming Grants, the Province is providing over $500,000 to organizations in the Peace Region and Northeast B.C.

In Fort St. John, some of the Arts and Culture Organizations to be approved funding include the Stage North Theatre Society for $24,500 and the Community Arts Council for $12,500.

Some Sports Organizations to receive funding in Fort St. John include the Fort St. John Soccer Club for $35,000 and the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club for $29,000.

The Community Gaming Grants support eligible not-for-profit organizations that deliver community programs that benefit the citizens of British Columbia.

Here is the full list of not-for-profit organizations to receive funding in the Peace Region and Northeast B.C.:

Arts & Culture:

Fort St. John

Community Arts Council of Fort St. John – $12,500

• North Peace Cultural Society – $12,000

• North Peace Historical Society – $11,500

• Stage North Theatre Society – $24,500

Dawson Creek

• Dawson Creek and District Band Association – $7,000

• Dawson Creek and District Exhibition Association – $22,000

• Dawson Creek Choral Society – $16,000

• South Peace Art Society – $33,000

• South Peace Community Arts Council – $7,200

Hudson’s Hope

• Hudson’s Hope Historical Society – $12,400

Rolla

• Peace – Liard Regional Arts Council – $5,200

Sports:

Fort St. John

• B.C. Seniors Games Society – Zone 12 – $14,000

• Fort St John Minor Lacrosse Association – $4,980

• Fort St. John Figure Skating Club – $29,000

• Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club – $24,000

• Fort St. John Soccer Club – $35,000

• North Peace Gymnastics Association – $18,000

Taylor

• Peace Passage Skating Club – $11,000

Dawson Creek

• Dawson Creek Curling Club – $21,700

• Dawson Creek Junior Hockey Association – $15,000

• Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association – $52,000

• Dawson Creek Seals Swim Club – $39,600

• Dawson Creek Senior Hockey Association – $15,000

• Dawson Creek Speed Skating Club – $8,700

• Mile Zero Figure Skating Club – $33,800

• Special Olympics British Columbia Society – Dawson Creek – $7,000

Fort Nelson

• Mile 300 Figure Skating Club – $25,000