Province reminds British Columbians to prepare for the winter season

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the temperatures begin to drop and the snow starts to fall, the Province would like to remind British Columbians to prepare for winter and the storms that the season could bring.

Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, Jennifer Rice, says people need to start thinking about if their house is ready for severe winter weather and if they have a preparedness kit ready in case of an emergency caused by a storm.

Along with preparing your house for severe winter weather, Rice says it is also important to prepare your vehicle for the season, such as having a winterized road safety kit.

Drivers are also being reminded to drive according to the weather conditions and to maintain a safe distance from highway maintenance vehicles, such as snowplows.

For more seasonal preparedness tips, you can follow PreparedBC on Facebook and Twitter.