Province reminds British Columbians to prepare for the winter season

DONATE TO RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Our goal is to raise $81,000 to support healthcare. With the funds raised through the radiothon, our aim is to respond to the current immediate needs to purchase the following 2 pieces of life-saving equipment to a total of $81,000. Pembina Pipelines have come generously on board as a $20,000 corporate matching partner. Stop by Murray GM this Wednesday to Friday and make a donation in person, or make a donation below.

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the temperatures begin to drop and the snow starts to fall, the Province would like to remind British Columbians to prepare for winter and the storms that the season could bring.

Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, Jennifer Rice, says people need to start thinking about if their house is ready for severe winter weather and if they have a preparedness kit ready in case of an emergency caused by a storm.

Along with preparing your house for severe winter weather, Rice says it is also important to prepare your vehicle for the season, such as having a winterized road safety kit.

Advertisement

Drivers are also being reminded to drive according to the weather conditions and to maintain a safe distance from highway maintenance vehicles, such as snowplows.

For more seasonal preparedness tips, you can follow PreparedBC on Facebook and Twitter.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print
Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
All Posts »