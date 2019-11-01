3.8 C
Friday, November 1, 2019
News

Province seeks input on creating good jobs, more opportunities with CleanBC

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is inviting British Columbians to give input on the wide range of training and job opportunities driven by CleanBC.

CleanBC is the B.C. Government’s plan to cut climate pollution and build a cleaner, brighter future.

According to the Government, CleanBC aims to reduce climate pollution and boost energy-efficient solutions, while creating more jobs and opportunities for people throughout the province.

Input gathered will inform the CleanBC job readiness plan, which will highlight the labour and workplace opportunities emerging from CleanBC and build a roadmap for the education, training and retraining needs required to support the growing demand for clean jobs and related skills.

The deadline to provide input is November 29.

You can provide input by visiting the Province’s website.

Scott Brooks
