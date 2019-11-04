Province to make community counselling available to more people at lower cost

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that more British Columbians will have access to community-based low-and no-cost mental health and substance use supports.

In order to provide more access to these services, the Government says $10 million in grants are being awarded to community counselling programs throughout the province.

According to the Province, 29 community organizations have received funding to support a broad range of mental health and substance use services.

These services include easy-to-access counselling, with a focus on marginalized people and those who have faced barriers accessing the supports they need.

The funding is part of A Pathway to Hope: A roadmap for improving mental health and addictions care for everyone in B.C.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.