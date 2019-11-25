-10.4 C
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Province to test wireless alerting system this Wednesday

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that this Wednesday, November 27, it will be testing the Province’s wireless alerting system.

According to the Province, this testing, which is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. Pacific Time or 2:55 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, will be conducted as part of the national Alert Ready system to improve public safety in the event of an emergency.

This testing is said to be designed to assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices.

For more information on the wireless alerting system testing, you can visit alertready.ca.

