Thursday, November 28, 2019
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD awards contract to Tetra Tech to carry out assessment of Old Fort

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Peace River Regional District board meeting on Thursday, November 28, Directors received a report regarding a study on the Old Fort.

Back in April, the Board passed a resolution to retain a geotechnical expert through a public procurement process to carry out a geo-hazard assessment of the Old Fort area, to determine whether there is an opportunity to move forward with future development in the area.

Since no submissions were accepted during the bidding process in July, Staff recommended that the Board awards a contract to Tetra Tech to conduct a steep slope hazard assessment in the Old Fort Area.

The Board has now approved Tetra Tech to carry out the assessment at a cost of $192,250.

The cost of the assessment will be covered through the Development Services function.

Previous articlePRRD holds special board meeting regarding state of agriculture in the Region
Next articleHuskies Player of the Week: Jared Winkel

