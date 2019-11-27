PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors will receive a report regarding a study on the Old Fort.

Back in April, the Board passed a resolution to retain a geotechnical expert through a public procurement process to carry out a geo-hazard assessment of the Old Fort area, to determine whether there is an opportunity to move forward with future development in the area.

According to the Regional District, Procurement posted the Request for Proposal on B.C. Bid in June and received no submissions by the July closing date.

Staff is recommending that the Board awards a contract to Tetra Tech to conduct a steep slope hazard assessment in the Old Fort Area for the amount of $192,250.

If approved, the cost will be covered through the Development Services function.