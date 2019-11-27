-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors will receive a report regarding a study on the Old Fort.

Back in April, the Board passed a resolution to retain a geotechnical expert through a public procurement process to carry out a geo-hazard assessment of the Old Fort area, to determine whether there is an opportunity to move forward with future development in the area.

According to the Regional District, Procurement posted the Request for Proposal on B.C. Bid in June and received no submissions by the July closing date.

- Advertisement -

Staff is recommending that the Board awards a contract to Tetra Tech to conduct a steep slope hazard assessment in the Old Fort Area for the amount of $192,250.

If approved, the cost will be covered through the Development Services function.

Previous articleFort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old
Next articleNorth American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

More Articles Like This

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive revision in economic growth in the...
Read more

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin Lequyer who was reported missing...
Read more

Hilcorp paid $25K fine after worker died on Alaska oil rig

Energy News Canadian Press - 0
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Hilcorp Energy Co. and one of its drilling contractors have each paid fines of $25,000 or more after a worker died...
Read more

Peace River Regional District gets a seat at the Caribou Leaders Table.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was shared at the Council Meeting on Monday that Electoral Area E Director Dan Rose was...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv