PRRD currently accepting grant applications for Regional Grant-in-Aid

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has put out the call that they are currently accepting grant applications for Regional Grant-in-Aid for the 2020 budget cycle.

According to the Regional District, applications may be submitted for projects or initiatives that are regional in scope and serve or benefit residents throughout the regional district or in multiple electoral areas and municipalities.

Grant categories that can be applied for include Arts & Culture, Economic Development, Environmental, Heritage, Social and Recreation.

The deadline to apply for Regional Grant-in-Aid is December 31, 2019.

The Regional District says any late applications will not be considered.

Applications can be submitted by email to prrd.dc@prrd.bc.ca.

For more information on applying for Regional Grant-in-Aid and for other grant services offered, you can visit the Regional District’s website.