PRRD holds special board meeting regarding state of agriculture in the Region

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District held a special board meeting on Wednesday, November 27, to learn about the state of agriculture in the Region.

This meeting was a follow-up to a previous motion that was brought up at a board meeting on November 14 that the Regional District supports farmers affected by the weather.

The purpose of this special meeting was to listen to farmers and producers to get an understanding of how they have been affected by poor weather conditions.

Board Directors listened to a handful of farmers and producers discuss how they have been affected and where they need the support the most.

Now that the Board has heard from local producers, they will send a letter to the Minister of Agriculture, seeking support from the Province.

