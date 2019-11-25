PRRD to hold special board meeting this Wednesday on state of agriculture

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District will be holding a special board meeting this Wednesday, November 27, regarding the state of crops in the Region.

According to the Regional District, the purpose of the meeting is to receive information from local agricultural groups regarding the difficult conditions faced this year by local producers due to unfavourable weather conditions.

At a board meeting on November 14, Director for Electoral Area B, Karen Goodings, made the recommendation that the Board supports farmers affected by the weather.

- Advertisement -

Fellow directors agreed that it was important to support the farmers and it was decided that a special meeting should be held before making a decision on how to support the farmers.

The special meeting is taking place this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Regional District office in Dawson Creek.