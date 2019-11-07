4.2 C
NewsRegional

Public input sought to help B.C. prepare for climate change

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is asking British Columbians for public input to help develop a new strategy that will better prepare B.C. communities for the impacts of climate change.

According to Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, Climate Change is on top of British Columbians’ minds as the Province continues to see an increase in severe conditions such as forest fires and droughts.

Heyman says residents of B.C. expect governments at all levels to act on this issue and adds that, together, they can make sure communities are prepared for future climate impacts.

The public can share their thoughts on how to develop a new climate change strategy until January 10, 2020.

Additional opportunities for public input will follow in early 2020, with the release of the final strategy later in the year.

To provide input, you can visit the Province’s website.

Scott Brooks
