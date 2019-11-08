-5.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Public survey on a Community Foundation is approaching deadline
News

Public survey on a Community Foundation is approaching deadline

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the City of Fort St. John is reminding residents, the deadline for the online survey to guide the development of a Community Foundation is approaching.

The creation of a Community Foundation is listed as a 2019 initiative in the Council’s Strategic Plan. With that, planning is being established through public engagement opportunities.

The online survey will help the development of the foundation that could provide long-term support for community challenges.

The survey closes on November 11th, 2019.

To participate in the survey; CLICK HERE.

Mayor Lori Ackerman shared, right now, the city spends a significant amount on ‘Grants in Aid’ and permissive tax exemptions.  When the Community Foundation (CF) is established, the funding could come from the CF rather than our operating budget.

As the community grows, so too are the requests for assistance.  A CF can determine its ability to fund based on its revenues from the fund’s investments and accommodate the decisions year-round rather than a once a year budget, shared Mayor Ackerman.
To view more on the community foundation; CLICK HERE. 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleUnemployment rate remains the same in October for Northeast BC
Next articleMoose Talks – Daves Steves and Art Jarvis

RECENT STORIES

News

Supporting the Poppy Campaign helps local Veterans

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With Remembrance day approaching November 11th, 2019, wearing a red poppy that are distributed...
Read more
News

Moose Talks – Daves Steves and Art Jarvis

Serena Deschner -
Today on Moose Talks, host Dug Craig sat down with Daves Steves, President, Fort St. John Canadian Legion -...
Read more
News

Unemployment rate remains the same in October for Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of October has been released. The unemployment rate...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Unemployment rate remains the same in October for Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of October has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. still remains...

Alberta alters rules on oil production limits to spur more conventional...

School buses not running in the North Peace

Snowfall warning issued in the North Peace

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.