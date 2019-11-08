Public survey on a Community Foundation is approaching deadline

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the City of Fort St. John is reminding residents, the deadline for the online survey to guide the development of a Community Foundation is approaching.

The creation of a Community Foundation is listed as a 2019 initiative in the Council’s Strategic Plan. With that, planning is being established through public engagement opportunities.

The online survey will help the development of the foundation that could provide long-term support for community challenges.

The survey closes on November 11th, 2019.

To participate in the survey; CLICK HERE.

Mayor Lori Ackerman shared, right now, the city spends a significant amount on ‘Grants in Aid’ and permissive tax exemptions. When the Community Foundation (CF) is established, the funding could come from the CF rather than our operating budget.