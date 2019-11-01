0.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
News

Pumpkin Plunge! and final Yard Waste Drop-off

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – The annual pumpkin plunge and final garden waste collection of the year is approaching with NEAT.

Saturday, November 2nd, 2018 the Northern Environmental Action Team and staff of the city of Fort St. John are holding the final garden waste collection and pumpkin plunge.

Collection and the plunge are set up in the Home Hardware parking lot, bring down the remains of your garden based organics, leaves, pumpkins and a mug.

After dropping off your waste, enjoy a mug of hot soup stock while watching your pumpkin plummet from a scissor lift.

This year soup has been made by NOURISH, Cool Beans, Community Living and the Girl Guides. Soup can be purchased for $2 a sample and $4 a mug. You are encouraged to bring your own mug! As an environmental organization, NEAT wants to show you that you can reduce consumption and not create a lot of waste while having fun.

NEAT asks that your yard waste is properly secured in plastic bags, once the bags are emptied you will be sent home with them.

Karen Mason-Bennett of NEAT shares, after all the pumpkins are smashed, Whiskey Creek Ranch is one of the farms receiving pumpkins as pigs and chickens love them.

Yard waste collection; 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Pumpkin plunge; 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The serving of soup; 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

For a link to the FB Event page; CLICK HERE

