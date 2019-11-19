Quiet week for NPSS Grizzlies, busier week ahead with Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a pretty quiet weekend for Grizzlies sports team. The senior boys soccer team is gearing up for provincials this week in Vancouver. Their first game is on Thursday, Nov.21 against Moscrop at 11a.m.

The senior girls’ volleyball team is heading into their last week of practices before they head to Langley for provincials on Nov. 27.

All four basketball teams begin regular practices this week! The first tournament for the senior boys, senior girls, and junior boys is Nov. 29 and 30 in Dawson Creek.