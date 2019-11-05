-2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 4, 2019
The RCMP are looking for Timothy Kelly.
RCMP looking for wanted man that could be in Dawson Creek or Grande Prairie

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public’s help to locate Timothy Kelly, who is wanted in both British Columbia and Alberta.

The RCMP say Kelly is wanted on breach of probation charges in both provinces.

Timothy Kelly, 39-years-old, is described as:

  • First Nations male
  • 170 cm (5’ 7)
  • 68 kg (150 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

It is believed that Kelly is currently either in the Dawson Creek area or Grande Prairie Alberta as he has family and friends in these cities.

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Timothy Kelly.

In Dawson Creek, the RCMP can be reached at 250-784-3200 or you can also contact Crimestoppers.

