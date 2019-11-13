1.6 C
Fort St. John
RCMP respond to two multi-vehicle collisions on Alaska Highway Wednesday morning

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP and emergency crews responded to two multi-vehicle collisions along the Alaska Highway, south of Fort St. John, on Wednesday morning.

According to RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson, at around 8:26 a.m., an RCMP vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Swanson Lumber Road and the Alaska Highway.

Following that incident, a collision involving three vehicles would occur at 8:45 a.m. on the Alaska Highway between 257 Road and 259 Road.

According to Saunderson, no injuries were reported in any of the collisions and tow trucks were called to clear the collision scenes.

Heavy fog and icy road conditions are being attributed to being the cause of both incidents.

Police remind drivers to use caution when weather and road conditions are poor.

Scott Brooks

