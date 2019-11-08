-7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 8, 2019
News

RCMP search for man wanted in B.C. and Alberta

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

According to RCMP, 38-year-old Justin Robert Hill is wanted in both British Columbia and Alberta on warrants issued out of Fort St. John for fraud over $5,000 and personation.

Police say Hill is also wanted across B.C. for warrants issued in Valemount for resist or obstruct a police officer and breach of his conditions.

A warrant for his arrest also exists in Dawson Creek for breach of his conditions as well.

The RCMP has reason to believe that Hill may be in Northern Alberta.

Hill is described as:

  • Caucasian male;
  • 5′ 7″
  • 161 lbs
  • brown hair
  • blue eyes

If you see Hill, Police are asking the public not to confront him.

If you have any information regarding Hill’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

