Recipients receive $60,000 in grant funding from Shell Groundbirch

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shell Groundbirch in North East British Columbia provided $60,000 in grant funding to 13 local organizations through its annual Community Grants Program.

This unique program puts the decision-making in the hands of the community, by allowing a panel of community representatives to decide which non-profit organizations and projects are most deserving of the grant funding.

The successful 2019 projects include:

Alwin Holland PAC – Playground Equipment

BC Peace Country River Rats – Peace Island Park Inclusive Playground

Charlie Lake School PAC – Kitchen Renovations

Chetwynd Child Care Society – Little Lights Playground Initiative

D.a.r.e – 2019/2020 Programs

Dawson Creek Adult Literacy Society – Adult Literacy Program

Dawson Creek Municipal Public Library – Summer Reading Program

Dawson Creek Wildcats Basketball Club – Capacity Improvement Project

Ecole Central PAC – Basketball Project

Little Prairie Elementary School PAC – High Jump and Gym Equip0ment

Network Ministries – We need More Space Campaign

Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge Society – School Lunch Programs

Over the past ten years, Shell has invested more than $5,000,000 in the NEBC area through social investment activities. This particular program provides an opportunity for organizations that may not meet the qualifying criteria for traditional social investment funding, for example, due to geographic location or program structure.

This year this program received a record-breaking 43 applications. Shell Groundbirch’s Operations Manager, Shawn Baxter, said, “My family and I have recently moved to the area, and it’s amazing to see the incredible work done by so many volunteers and employees for organizations that are important to them and to the community as a whole.”

Shell shares they strive to be a good neighbour in communities where they operate, and social investment is one way to help support the well-being and sustainability of local communities.

Watch for Shell’s funding to open again in January 2020.

For more information; CLICK HERE.