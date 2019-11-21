Recycle, Reuse, Rejoice Annual sale at the Artspost.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Artspost is holding its annual Recycle, Reuse, Rejoice sale of slightly used Christmas ornaments, lights and decorations.

From Saturday, November 30th, from 10 am to 4 pm, Artspost is open for three weeks, on weekdays from 10 am to 2 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm at 10320 94 Avenue, the last day is Saturday, December 14th, 2019.

Sue Popesku of the Art Council shares, there is no admission fee and most of everything is for sale for a reasonable cash donation to the Arts Council/Artspost.

Advertisement

Popesku continues to say the program is also a ‘relief for the landfill’ as one of the ways the Arts Council is thinking of the environment. She encourages newcomers to Fort St. John to check out their supply of Christmas decorations before buying new, saying they have trees, lights, tablecloths, ornaments, figurines, Santas and Snowmen of all kinds.

The Council takes in donations all year long, Popesku shares the people that donate have collected too many Christmas treasures and don’t want to simply discard them.

Saturday, December 7th is also an important date for the Art Council as the Pottery Studio and the Weaving Studio come together for their Winter Sale from 10 am to 4 pm. This one-day sale offers new handmade items.

For more information, contact; info@fsjarts.org