Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Remembrance Day Services around the Peace

PEACE REGION, B.C. – Remembrance Day is a day for all Canadians to remember the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country. It is a day every individual, young and old, to pause, is encouraged to give thanks and to remember.

Taylor

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Taylor Community Hall – 9896 Cherry Ave W, Taylor
  • FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

Fort St. John

  • Legion Branch 102 –  10103 105 Avenue
  • Parade at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM
  • Chilli and Buns at 1:00 PM

Dawson Creek  

Remembrance Day Ceremonies will be held in Co-op Mercer Hall at the Encana Events Centre.

Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. with the Ceremony to begin at 10:55 a.m.

**Access to Co-op Mercer Hall is through the lower lobby doors of the Encana Events Centre. Those doors are adjacent to the entrance to the Kenn Borek Aquatic Centre. Parking is available in the Kenn Borek Aquatic Centre Parking lot**

The Royal Canadian Legion honours and remembers Canada’s fallen Veterans and help ensure Canadians never forget.

FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

Hudson’s Hope 

Ceremony Begins at 10:45 am at the Cenotaph located in front of the District office.
MC: Mayor Dave Heiberg

Tea and refreshments will be served at the community hall immediately following the ceremony.

Veterans Dinner, doors open at 6:00 PM by invitation only.

FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

