Report highlights the importance of low-carbon LNG from Canada

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A report from the International Energy Agency is highlighting the importance of Canada’s low-carbon Liquified Natural Gas.

The report says LNG facilities powered by low-carbon electricity are eliminating nearly all the emissions associated with liquefaction, which leads to a 40 percent average reduction in greenhouse gas emission from coal-to-gas switching for the production of heat, compared to a 30 percent reduction for facilities that are not powered by low-carbon electricity.

The IEA says LNG from Canada can further boost the carbon-cutting benefits of LNG.

The IEA report also highlights that in 2018, on a life cycle basis, natural gas from all sources resulted in 33 percent fewer CO2 emissions on average than coal per unit of heat used in the industry and buildings sectors, and 50 percent fewer emissions than coal per unit of electricity generated.

It says coal-to-gas switching is also able to provide citizens with cleaner air to breathe because it has almost none of the fine particulate matter that contributes to air pollution that coal does.

The full report can be found on the IEA’s website.