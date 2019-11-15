Residents of Red Creek start petition asking Province for better consultation on Treaty Land Entitlement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Red Creek have started a petition asking the Provincial Government to consult with them on Treaty Land Entitlement.

According to the petition, residents believe that the Government has failed to consult with them on Treaty Land Entitlement and feel that the Red Creek area must be maintained as a recreational area.

The area is described as a heavily used year-round crown land that is used by outdoor enthusiasts from Fort St. John and surrounding communities as well as the local residents.

Petition organizers believe that the Treaty Land Entitlement process is flawed and is asking the Government for adequate public consultation and transparency with landowners and stakeholders.

Residents are demanding that the Provincial Government review alternate lands to replace the current selection.

The petition for the Red Creek Area can be signed by visiting change.org.