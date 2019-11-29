Retirement ceremony held for Fire Chief Fred Burrows

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special retirement ceremony was held at the Fort St. John Fire Department on Friday, November 29, in honour of Fire Chief Fred Burrows.

After over 40 years of service in the B.C. Fire Service and 16 years with the City of Fort St. John, Burrows has officially retired from his duties.

Burrows first joined the Fort St. John Fire Department as Deputy Fire Chief in 2003 and became Fire Chief in 2005.

Burrows led the way as the city modernized its fleet of fire apparatus and was instrumental in the planning and construction of the new Fire Station, along with the Fire Training Centre that is set to open in 2020.

Burrows says he looks forward to retirement and has plans to crop-share and raise sheep on an acreage in Cecil Lake.

Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades will now transition to become the City’s Fire Chief.