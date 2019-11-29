-12 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 29, 2019
News

Retirement ceremony held for Fire Chief Fred Burrows

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Retirement ceremony held for Fire Chief Fred Burrows

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A special retirement ceremony was held at the Fort St. John Fire...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to host DC Jr Canucks this Saturday as part of Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are home tomorrow night, Saturday, November 30,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer selected as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency

OTTAWA, O.N. - Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, Andrew Sheer, announced on Friday,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special retirement ceremony was held at the Fort St. John Fire Department on Friday, November 29, in honour of Fire Chief Fred Burrows.

After over 40 years of service in the B.C. Fire Service and 16 years with the City of Fort St. John, Burrows has officially retired from his duties.

Burrows first joined the Fort St. John Fire Department as Deputy Fire Chief in 2003 and became Fire Chief in 2005.

- Advertisement -

Burrows led the way as the city modernized its fleet of fire apparatus and was instrumental in the planning and construction of the new Fire Station, along with the Fire Training Centre that is set to open in 2020.

Burrows says he looks forward to retirement and has plans to crop-share and raise sheep on an acreage in Cecil Lake.

Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades will now transition to become the City’s Fire Chief.

Previous articleFort St John Huskies to host DC Jr Canucks this Saturday as part of Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game

More Articles Like This

Zimmer selected as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency

News Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, Andrew Sheer, announced on Friday, November 29, the Party's Official...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Clayton Paquette. According...
Read more

Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society is accepting nominations for Christmas families.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society wants to sponsor five Christmas families this December 2019.
Read more

Peace River Regional District offering Grant Services

News Tracy Teves - 0
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is now offering grant writer services in an effort to support community...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv