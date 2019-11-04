Rex Murphy to speak in Fort St John on March 4, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Independent Contractors and Business Association of British Columbia has announced that Rex Murphy will be coming to Fort St. John.

According to ICBA Vice President of Regional Initiatives, Mike Davis, Murphy is scheduled to talk in Fort St. John on March 4, 2020.

Davis says the ICBA is excited about hosting Murphy and says this talk will give the 100 plus local members an added value to their membership.

“We’re excited to be hosting him. We represent about a hundred or so companies in Fort St. John, through ICBA, so it’s a great way for us to show value-added to our membership and also give companies an opportunity to see a bit more about what we have to offer and some of the exciting things we do.”

While the energy sector will be the main topic of interest during this talk, Davis says Murphy will also provide a variety of topics to discuss.

According to Davis, full details for Murphy’s visit are still in the works and more information will be released in the coming months.

Davis hopes to start promoting the event to the community by January.