Rotary and the government deny responsibility in the drowning of 12-year-old Dawson Creek girl.

DAWSON CREEK, BC – Since Beverly Park’s parents have filed a lawsuit alleging her death was preventable, the Provincial government and Rotary have denied responsibility in the 2016 Rotary Lake death of their daughter.

In a CBC report, Beverly Park’s mother and father, Brandie and Todd Park, sued the province, club and city for negligence in October alleging those who ran the lake on the city’s outskirts kept the “hazardous” area open too long, despite knowing the drainpipe was a threat to swimmers.

According to the CBC, the government has denied any responsibility for the drowning death in the swimming lake in Dawson Creek, saying it didn’t realize the suctioned drainpipe that dragged the girl underwater was easy for children to reach and claiming it was not in charge of safety when the girl was sucked into the drain.

The report by the CBC continues to share, the local Rotary Club which helped develop the man-made lake — has also denied liability, and says the girl was partly responsible for her own death.

According to coroner’s report, Beverly was playing with her twin brother and some friends in the lake at Mile 0 Park on Aug. 13, 2016, when they slid the lid off the drainpipe at the bottom of the lake. Removing the cap created a vacuum, and Beverly’s legs were sucked down into the drain. She was stuck with her head below the water.

The Park family’s claim said Beverly “was not budging from the drainpipe,” even after her mother jumped in and tried to pull her free. The girl was unresponsive by the time suction was shut down.

Beverly died in hospital on Aug. 16, 2016.

To view the CBC report; CLICK HERE